Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,765 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.78% of Regency Centers worth $82,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,422,000 after acquiring an additional 62,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 872,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,159 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Regency Centers by 34.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Regency Centers by 7.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.07%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

