Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,155 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.42% of Steel Dynamics worth $76,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

