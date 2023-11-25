Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 233,356 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.08% of Valvoline worth $66,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 47.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 42.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,147.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

