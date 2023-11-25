Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 374,493 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,493 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $57,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $596,970,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

