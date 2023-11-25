Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $63,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

