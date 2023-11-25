Schroder Investment Management Group Has $55.89 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,709 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.37% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $55,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $145.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $145.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average is $131.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

