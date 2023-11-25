Schroder Investment Management Group Has $57.88 Million Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,218 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.30% of Ashland worth $57,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ashland by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ASH opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

