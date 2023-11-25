Schroder Investment Management Group Has $58.09 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,252 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $58,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $88.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

