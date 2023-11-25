Schroder Investment Management Group Has $69.37 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.88% of EastGroup Properties worth $69,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 141.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $172.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $188.85.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

