Schroder Investment Management Group Has $70.06 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.10% of Ciena worth $70,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Ciena by 494.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,962,000 after buying an additional 104,295 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 183,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2,674.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.39.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,115,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,111. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

