Schroder Investment Management Group Has $70.50 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,458 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $70,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,988,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 20.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,137,000 after buying an additional 883,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 445,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 302.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 434,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $72.06.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

