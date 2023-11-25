Schroder Investment Management Group Has $73.13 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,234,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,654 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.66% of Western Union worth $73,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Western Union by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 343.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WU

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.