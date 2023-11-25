Schroder Investment Management Group Has $82.74 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.24% of Assurant worth $82,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $167.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average is $139.05.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

