Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $353.04 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

