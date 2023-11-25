Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.38% of Watsco worth $56,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 192.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 27.7% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $2,721,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $395.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.38 and a 12-month high of $406.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

