Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,909 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $59,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $47.36 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

