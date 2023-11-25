Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 24,471 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,471 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $58,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $554.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

