Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,668 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,369,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.47% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $56,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

