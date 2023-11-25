Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 30,022 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,022 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.20% of CrowdStrike worth $71,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $210.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $212.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.