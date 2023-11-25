Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 361,283 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,672,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 361,283 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $79,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,020,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in América Móvil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 531,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,692,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 38.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

América Móvil Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE AMX opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

