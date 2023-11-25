Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 491,452 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,452 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.39% of Rentokil Initial worth $75,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $87,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,291,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,030,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 38.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,579,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,697,000 after buying an additional 989,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RTO stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

