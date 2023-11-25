Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 7,180 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $64,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $211.99 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

