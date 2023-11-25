Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,575 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Hilton Worldwide worth $58,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

NYSE HLT opened at $169.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $172.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

