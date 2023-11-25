Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644,891 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.47% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $58,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

