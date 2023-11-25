Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,739,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,390,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.03% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $353,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

