Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

