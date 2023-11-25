SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Critical Analysis

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SEALSQ and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $23.20 million 0.34 $5.77 million N/A N/A Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million 0.24 -$19.75 million ($134.04) -0.01

This table compares SEALSQ and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SEALSQ has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SEALSQ and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A Ascent Solar Technologies -3,662.39% -7,017.74% -122.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SEALSQ beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp develops and sells semiconductor chips for private and public sectors. The company offers semiconductors and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services; and managed PKI for IoT solutions. It serves consumer electronics, aerospace and military, satellite and telecommunications, smart energy and smart building, smart industries, logistics, medical, and consumer industries. SEALSQ Corp was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland. SEALSQ Corp is a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding AG.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.