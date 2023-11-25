Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $34,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,794,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEL shares. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

