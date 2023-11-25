Sei Investments Co. Has $28.32 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $28,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE WCN opened at $133.32 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $146.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

