Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,345,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $730.10 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $781.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $654.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

