Sei Investments Co. Purchases 219,959 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,959 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Fastenal worth $32,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,628 shares of company stock worth $5,867,257. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

