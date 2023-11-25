Sei Investments Co. Purchases 62,572 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,572 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $28,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.69. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.