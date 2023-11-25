Sharon Villaverde Sells 2,268 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.50. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.25.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

