Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 144.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,076.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,920. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of FOUR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $63.80. 598,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,331. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $76.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

