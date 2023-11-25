Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Knights Group Stock Down 1.1 %

KGH stock opened at GBX 95.90 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.34. Knights Group has a 12 month low of GBX 61 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.06 ($1.59). The company has a market cap of £82.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.44 and a beta of 1.25.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

