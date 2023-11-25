Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Knights Group Stock Down 1.1 %
KGH stock opened at GBX 95.90 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.34. Knights Group has a 12 month low of GBX 61 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.06 ($1.59). The company has a market cap of £82.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.44 and a beta of 1.25.
