Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for AO World (LON:AO)

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of AO stock opened at GBX 82.10 ($1.03) on Tuesday. AO World has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.10 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.80 ($1.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £475.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,605.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.73.

In related news, insider Chris Hopkinson purchased 289,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £237,031.66 ($296,549.06). 49.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

