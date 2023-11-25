Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $79.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $748,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,670,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,670,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $553,494.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,879,519. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

