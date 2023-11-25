Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.10. 124,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,255. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

View Our Latest Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.