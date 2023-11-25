SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $33.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLG opened at $33.70 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,419,000 after buying an additional 315,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,372,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,562,000 after purchasing an additional 403,257 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,807,000 after purchasing an additional 400,373 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

