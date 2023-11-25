Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

SND opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Smart Sand by 107.0% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

