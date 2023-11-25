Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 1,494 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.9 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.