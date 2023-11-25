Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 305 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,722 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,780,000 after acquiring an additional 671,537 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 96,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,804. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.