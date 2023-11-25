Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 329 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.36. 534,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.26. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

