Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 691 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Newmont by 66.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Newmont by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 15.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. 5,579,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,778,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

