Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 938 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.07. The stock had a trading volume of 164,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,867. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

