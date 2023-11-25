Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.00. 2,312,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.13. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $171.70 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

