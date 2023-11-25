Smith Moore & CO. Buys 17,600 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 224,046 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NUV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 312,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

