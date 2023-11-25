Smith Moore & CO. Buys 360 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.61. 1,119,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

