Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,472 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,800,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,906,000 after acquiring an additional 222,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 494,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,622. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

