Smith Moore & CO. Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.74. 1,472,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,376. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.